ASH WEDNESDAY: Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere’s message on lent

The Archbishop of Kampala Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere has asked Christians to use the lent period which has commenced today to sow good seeds of Love and Kindness. He says the country is marred with bad acts which include corruption, torture, killing of innocent people and eviction of people from land among others which he says must stop. Quoting St. Paul's letter to Galatians Chapter 6, verse 7-10, Ssemogerere reiterated the message of his holiness Pope Francis asking christians to do good things for others and deviate from all evil. Archbishop Ssemogerere was in Luwero yesterday at Dr. James Kyeyune's home at a thanksgiving ceremony for the graduation of his two daughters.