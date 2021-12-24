Arua city authorities hope new market will accommodate many vendors

In 2019, Arua city received 34.9 billion shillings through a loan from the African Development Bank. It was constructed under the Market and Agricultural trade improvement program. The new market that is yet to be commissioned has bulk storage facility, waste collection and disposal facilities and a day care center among other amenities. The city authorities hope the facility will accommodate the fast growing number of unregistered vendors selling on the streets.