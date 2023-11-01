Artisanal mining: Is the new mining law discriminatory?

There are concerns that the current mining regulations are not addressing the complicated licensing processes of artisanal miners and the use of mercury for mining, later alone the prohibitive cost of acquiring a licence to the tune of 10000 US dollars is putting small-scale miners out of business. According to Bukiya Johnbosco, the national chairperson of the Uganda Association of Small-scale Artisanal and small-scale miners, the environmental management authority must reign in the problem and prevent illegal activities in the sector.