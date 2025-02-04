Army joins effort to restore Kyewaga Forest ahead of Tarehe Sita

The army today flooded the streets of Entebbe in a march to restore Kyewaga Forest, which has been depleted ahead of Tarehe Sita celebrations this Thursday. According to the presidential advisor on the environment and sanitation, and former vice president, Gilbert Bukenya, 150,000 seedlings have been planted to restore the area. This time, the army will also support the National Forest Authority in managing the forests and the environment.