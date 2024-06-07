Area leaders tasked to focus on improving Namugongo site

The Minister of State for Veteran Affairs Huda Oleru has challenged the Muslim leadership for not focusing on development in the area, instead of pointing fingers at the government for failing them. The call, made on behalf of the government, came as the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council held special prayers in homage to the Uganda Martyrs in Namugongo. The minister was particularly taken aback after local Muslim leaders complained about 200 million shillings sent to the UMSC, instead of the local mosque.