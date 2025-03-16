Archbishop Ssemogerere commends women’s role in development

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has commended women for their efforts in development by engaging in various careers, including working in the boda boda sector. Delivering his homily on the Day of Women in the Catholic Church at Lubaga Cathedral, the Archbishop said the move had allowed women to better support their families. Speaking on behalf of the government, Vice President Jessica Alupo commended all women who go out of their way to develop their country and families.