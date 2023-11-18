Archbishop Paul Semogerere urges faithful to abandon dependency on Western aid

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Semogerere, has urged the faithful to cease seeking aid from Western countries, emphasizing that Ugandans have the means to construct using their own resources. The Archbishop's plea coincided with the rededication and blessing of the renovated Christ the King Church parish in Kampala. The church was reconstructed at a cost of 17 billion shillings, predominantly funded by the parishioners.