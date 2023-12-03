Apaa residents decry security failure after attack

Residents of Apaa in Itirikwa Sub County in Adumani district have accused security agencies in this area of failing to protect them from armed attackers. According to the residents, police and army personnel in the area have consistently failed to respond to alarms raised by the residents whenever they are attacked by armed gangs. This outcry follows an attack that occurred in the wee hours of Friday morning in Oyanga Village where hundreds of structures housing residents of the area were burnt down. In response, the Fourth Infantry Division Commander Brigadier General Michael Kabango visited the area and reassured the residents of enhanced security deployments.