ANTI-SLAVERY BILL: Activists want tougher law on forced or compulsory labour

Human Rights activists and the Association of External Recruitment agencies are proposing a comprehensive law that would end the prohibition of slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour. The bill that was proposed in 2020, has not progressed since. This, as police, says intercept the trafficking of six youth to the Arab world that world by an unlicensed company.