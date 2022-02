Another Ugandan woman dies in Saudi Arabia

Another family in Masaka is seeking to return the body of their daughter, Zaituni Zawedde who died in Saudi Arabia, where she was working as a domestic worker. Zawedde joins a growing list of Ugandans who have lost their lives in some of the Middle East countries, where they had sought jobs. Some activists blame the government for withdrawing the licenses of some recruitment agencies, without a clear plan of monitoring workers still employed abroad.