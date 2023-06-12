Another group of NRM supporters send President Museveni a 'get-well' soon card

With President Museveni indisposed due to Covid-19, another group of youths from Kampala have sent the head of state a Get-well soon message at State House, Nakasero. At the entrance of State House Nakasero, this group formally delivered the message to the Principal Private Secretary to the president Kenneth Omona. According to Omona, the President is responding well to treatment. However, Omona was non committal as to whether the president would be available for the National Budget reading on Wednesday.