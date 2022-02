Another body retrieved from a septic tank in Kabowa

Two people have been arrested to help police with investigations after human remains were found in the septic tank of a house in Kabowa, Kampala. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the discovery of this body comes just a week after the body of another person was discovered in a septic tank at the same house. Patrick Turyasingura had been reported missing on 26th January.