Ankole business community meets over development strategy

Business innovators within the international community of Ankole are recommending strategic interventions for Uganda's key economic sectors to accelerate development. Highlighting the untapped potential in mineral resources, tourism, the coffee value chain, and cultural assets, the group has emphasized the need for targeted investments to drive timely development. Florence Hashaka, Vice President of the International Community of Ankole, stresses that Uganda's regional and global competitiveness hinges on mastering and leveraging these resources. These insights were shared during the Ankole Business Association's dinner at Skyz Hotel Naguru, in preparation for their upcoming October convention in the USA.