Anglican Diocese of Central Busoga holds hope for Bishop Hannington's recognition as Uganda martyr

The Anglican Diocese of Central Busoga prides itself in the story of Bishop James Hannington who was killed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II on the 29 October 1885 in Kyando in present-day Mayuge District. The faithful in Mayuge are hoping that one day Bishop Hannington will be listed among the Uganda Martyrs, who gave their lives for the sake of their faith between 1885 and 1887. As NTV’s Patrick Ssenyondo found, Bishop Hannington had established his base in Kyando, whose residents still have a lot of interest.