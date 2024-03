Ancient tree believed host to Kabaka Mutesa I meeting falls

An ancient tree at Kyambogo University, under which Kabaka Mutesa I is believed to have met with the first European explorers who came to Uganda, fell on Tuesday following a heavy downpour. It is believed that under the Canarium tree, also known as Omuwafu in Luganda, is where the King of Buganda, Kabaka Mutesa I, hosted Henry Morton Stanley in 1875 and wrote a letter to the Queen of England inviting missionary teachers.