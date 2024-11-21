Amuriat condemns abduction of Besigye and Lutale in Kenya

The President of the Forum for Democratic Change Party, Patrick Amuriat, has expressed concern over the safety of opposition members holding meetings in Kenya. This follows the abduction and extradition of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale, who were remanded to Luzira Prison by the Military Court Martial. Speaking to NTV, Amuriat strongly condemned the actions of Ugandan security operatives, who allegedly carried out the abduction in Nairobi on Saturday afternoon. The duo's lawyer, Ronald Samuel Wanda, revealed that they are considering legal action against the Kenyan government, which has remained silent on the matter. More details in this report by Sudhir Byaruhanga.