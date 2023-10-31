American couple pleads guilty to child torture, ordered to pay UGX 100M

An American couple Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer have pleaded guilty to child torture, child neglect, unlawful stay in Uganda and employment without a permit or special pass. Appearing before Presiding Judge Alice Komuhangi of the International Crimes Division of the High Court. The prosecution alleges that the couple recruited, transported and maintained a 10-year-old using a position of vulnerability for purposes of exploitation between December 2020 and December 2021, at Naguru in Kampala.