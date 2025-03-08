Alice Alaso calls for greater decision-making power for women in government

Former Serere Woman MP Alice Alaso is calling on the government to allow women in various positions to make decisions that influence resource allocation aimed at empowering the girl child and addressing several issues affecting women. Alaso, a leader in the Alliance for National Transformation, told NTV that the government's affirmative action, which places women in political positions, is merely symbolic. She spoke to Sudhir Byaruhanga as the country marks International Women's Day.