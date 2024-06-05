African farmers embrace climate-smart technologies

As the world commemorates World Environment Day today, communities across Africa that depend on subsistence farming are learning to adapt to climate-smart technologies to mitigate the effects of climate change and weather vagaries. Some of these technologies include intercropping, agroforestry, as well as crop-livestock farming. Now, farmers in the Kigezi sub-region, which is beset with land fragmentation due to a high population growth rate, are using the technologies to fight climate change.