Activists question necessity of new State House unit overseeing URA

Anti-corruption activists have urged President Museveni to strengthen existing anti-corruption institutions instead of creating new ones. Their response comes after the establishment of the State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit, tasked with overseeing the Uganda Revenue Authority and combating corruption within the tax administration system. This new unit joins a growing number of parallel anti-corruption and monitoring bodies housed under the State House. Is the creation of such units an effort to bolster the fight against corruption or merely a means to consolidate power under the State House and undermine existing institutions?