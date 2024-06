ABDULLAH MUGERWA: Tracking victim of city crime

Acts of public attacks on pedestrians walking on the streets of Kampala continue to raise fear and worry among people living and working in the city. Every week, CCTV footage has flooded social media, indicating brutal attacks normally carried out by gangs of young boys on unsuspecting members of the public. Today, NTV has revisited Abdullah Mugerwa, a victim of such attacks whose encounter with these criminals back in 2022, left him disabled.