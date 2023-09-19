A.N.T. President Muntu advises youth on advocacy, entrepreneurship

The President of the Opposition Alliance for National Transformation Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu has asked civil society organizations to engage the country’s youth and empower them to attain entrepreneurship and advocacy skills. According to Gen Muntu, a country that has a young population that is not skilled, development can hardly be attained. He says once the youth acquire skills in various areas and are properly mentored, they can contribute to the fight against unemployment. Gen Muntu was meeting various groups from Tooro sub region.