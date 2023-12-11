A meet between speaker and leader of opposition flops

A meeting called by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, to address the opposition's fears about how a second inquiry into the whereabouts of 18 missing persons by Uganda Human Rights Commission did not happen as planned. This despite the attendance of the commission's chairperson, Mariam Wangadya, and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga. Wangadya showed up without the rest of the commissioners, prompting a rescheduling of the crucial meeting. JACKSON ONYANGO reports.