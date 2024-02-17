734 graduands receive their degrees, diplomas from Aga Khan University

At least 730 graduates have received their degrees and diplomas from Aga Khan University in a major celebration that united four of the institution's campuses – Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Pakistan – in a virtual ceremony. In Uganda's campus, 122 graduates received honors at a function where the European Union Ambassador to Uganda applauded Aga Khan University's contribution towards improving the well-being of Ugandans through education. The Ambassador tasked the graduates to use the knowledge acquired at the University to serve others diligently.