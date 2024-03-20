5 Equity Bank employees remanded over shs62b fraud

The Anti Corruption Court has remanded five staff of Equity Bank to Luzira prison for conspiring to defraud their emloyer bank of 62 billion shillings by causing the disbursement of unsecured loans to unqualified people. The suspects are Julius Musiime, the Head of Agency Banking; Erina Nabisubi, the Relationship Manager Telecom; Fred Semwogerere, a banker; Cresent Tumuhimbise Tibarwesereka, the Relationship Officer and Wycliff Asiimwe, a distribution and marketing consultant.