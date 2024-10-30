3,000 Ugandans with Breast Cancer lack treatment access

The Uganda Cancer Institute has revealed that nearly 3,000 men and women suffering from breast cancer each year are unable to reach known treatment centers due to several reasons, including long distances to access care. While disseminating the results of a survey to map the distribution of breast cancer cases in Uganda, officials led by the Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr. Victoria Walusansa, revealed that improving breast cancer care in the country goes beyond just increasing survival rates; more importantly, it involves improving the quality of life. Walter Mwesigye has more in this report…