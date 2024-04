28 NUP supporters denied bail again by General Court Martial

The General Court Martial in Makindye has once again denied bail to 28 National Unity Platform supporters for the third time. This denial is due to the lack of fixed places of abode, which would make it difficult for the court to ensure their return for trial. Brigadier General Freeman Mugabe's ruling did not sit well with the accused and their relatives, causing a bit of commotion.