250 youth leaders passed out at Kaazi grounds

The National Patriotism Secretariat has graduated 250 youth leaders from Kampala at Kaazi. They underwent three days of training on leadership and patriotism. The youths are from the divisions of Nakawa, Rubaga, Makindye, Kampala Central and Kawempe. They subscribe to various political parties among them the ruling National Resistance Movement, National Unity Platform and Forum for Democratic Change.