19 protesters granted bail in Anti-Corruption case

Another 19 youths who were arrested, charged, and remanded over their participation in anti-corruption protests have appeared in court. The youths appeared before the Buganda Road Magistrate's Court today, where their lawyers filed bail applications. After hearing the applications, the judge initially adjourned proceedings to deliberate on the bail applications. Each of the suspects was eventually granted a non-cash bail of 200,000 shillings, with their sureties providing a non-cash bond of 500,000 shillings. The cases of the suspects will be heard in September.