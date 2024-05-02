Ugandans urged to respond correctly to census questions

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has announced that May 10th which marks the beginning of the population census will be a public holiday. Bureau officials say members of the public are expected to correctly respond to all questions they will be asked by the enumerators. The chairperson of the UBOS board, Dr Albert Byamugisha says they will base their questions on the census night that is May 9th, including inquiries about the number of individuals who spent that night in a specific home.