Tororo-Oyam highway stalled over compensation

The government is urging residents near the main road not to hinder roadworks by demanding excessive compensation for the use of their land. This call from Works State Minister Musa Ecweru comes as construction on the Great Northern Corridor road is delayed due to compensation disputes around Soroti City. The road, which was scheduled for full completion by March 2024, has faced hold-ups as affected individuals demand over two billion shillings each in compensation. The 342-kilometer road runs from Tororo through Soroti and Lira to Corner Kamdin in Oyam District.