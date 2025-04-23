The team led by LOP Ssenyonyi has visited Luzira prison

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has led a group of opposition MPs on a visit to Luzira prisons to follow up on the planned transfer of civilians' case files from the Court Martial. The civilians in question were facing charges in the General Court martial but after the Supreme Court, their case files are supposed to be transferred to civilian courts.T he politicians who visited Luzira Prisons in the morning are expected to travel to Kitalya Prison in Mityana District.