Taxi drivers vow to park their vehicles over exorbitant fines

The newly imposed traffic regulations dubbed the Automated Express Penalty System (EPSAuto), have left motorists and several vehicle operators in the transport sector stuck and stranded. Commuter taxi drivers in the Kampala Metropolitan area, who yesterday had vowed to park their vehicles over exorbitant traffic penalties,s are now hoping for a meeting with the Works and Transport Ministry. Meanwhile, some drivers who were heavily impacted yesterday met with the Entebbe traffic police heads, demanding answers.