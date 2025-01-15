Storm destroys Kasese school ahead of reopening

Kasese residents are recovering from a strong storm that destroyed a three-classroom block at Ibuga Primary School in Kitswamba sub-county, Kasese district, on Tuesday. The School Management Committee chairperson James Nalodi, confirmed the incident and expressed concern about the impending school reopening in two weeks. The school, which had an enrollment of 450 pupils before its closure last year, was visited by parents and district officials today to assess the damage.