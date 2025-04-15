Ssenyonyi reveals lawmakers who rejected shs100m gift in parliament cash bonanza

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi, has formally unveiled the names and signatures of legislators who appended their signatures on a resolution to reject the issuance of the 100 million shilling gift to every MP.In doing so, Ssenyonyi insisted that they were committed to fighting corruption. However, only 72 of the 109 opposition MPs signed the resolution, prompting questions about whether those who didn’t sign had picked the said money. Ssenyonyi wants to see the classified budget audited, saying it has turned into organised corruption. He was joined by several opposition MPs to address the media.