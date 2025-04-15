Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National NMG to disaggregate subsidiaries
  • 2 National Student dies in Kamwenge school dormitory
  • 3 National LIST: 1,732 students get govt sponsorship at Makerere
  • 4 National 8 mourners remanded over Ibanda policeman mobbed to death
  • 5 National Uganda launches month-long celebrations for 2025 International Museum Day