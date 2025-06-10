Ssenyonyi petitions works ministry to review traffic rules

In more news relating to this system, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament has petitioned the Ministry of Transport, asking it to review the traffic rules, including education, consultation but also to ensure fair penalties. Ssenyonyi also wants the ministry to explain how the money taken from people as the penalties imposed by the Joint Stock Company Global Security is a far larger share of the money collected. We spoke to Joel Ssenyonyi about the statement he is releasing.