"Richard Yego discusses the evolution of mobile payments in 2024

As the year comes to a close, mobile money banking stands out as one of the fastest-growing sectors, with significant increases in transactional volumes and value. This growth has brought hundreds of thousands of new users onto mobile banking platforms. Tonight, we examine the evolution of mobile payments in 2024 through the perspective of Richard Yego, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN MOMO. From expanding the customer base to tackling fraud and cybersecurity challenges, we delve into the strides and setbacks in this dynamic sector.