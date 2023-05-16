President Museveni vows to end cattle rustling among warriors

President Museveni has vowed to deal with the problem of cattle rustling especially by the Karamojong warriors, once and for all. The President who was meeting Acholi local leaders in northern Uganda revealed that he was re-organizing the army and police in the region, to end the long-standing problem. The revelation followed concerns by area MPs and some residents about the effect of the raids from Karamoja. The president recently deployed battle-hardened officers, Maj Gen Don Nabasa, Brig Anthony Lukwago and Brig Keith Katungi to the third division in the area, in what is seen as a new determination to end the cattle rustler problem.