President Museveni insists people relocate from Elgon slopes

Over the last 20 years, the Elgon Mountains have been plagued by natural disasters, particularly landslides and flooding. Experts warn these may be exacerbated by climate change and encroachment on previously forested lands. With many lives lost, President Museveni is renewing calls for people to vacate disaster-prone areas. After years of similar calls and subsequent disasters, some are blaming local leaders in the Elgon region for delays in evacuations. The government now insists that residents in vulnerable areas must leave, warning that those resisting face jail time. '