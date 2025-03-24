Petitioners want court to stop Mubajje 's leadership as Mufti

A sizeable group of Muslims has thronged the High Court Civil Division to attend a hearing session in which they contest the new tenure of office for Uganda Muslim Supreme Council leader, Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje. Mubajje was elected for the 5th term in office last week . However, four Sunni Muslims petitioned the High Court to challenge his continued stay in office saying he had clocked the mandatory retirement age of 70 years as per the Uganda Muslim Council Constitution. They also alleged that several commissions of inquiry have found Mubajje guilty of misappropriating Muslim property and therefore, would be ineligible for re-election .