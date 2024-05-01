Parliament approves UGX 578b bailout for Dei Biopharma Ltd

Parliament has asked government to carry out a detailed evaluation into how putting taxpayers' money into Dei BioPharma Ltd located in Matugga, Wakiso district will be of benefit before more money is invested. The matter was raised as parliament debated the 578 billion shillings bailout for the pharmaceutical company whose shareholders are unknown. The money was included in a 1.1 trillion shillings supplementary budget passed by parliament last evening.In a minority report tabled by a section of opposition MPs, they say that the 578 billion shillings is coming from a treasury operations account that is meant to service part of the loan in bank of Uganda and which has now been diverted.