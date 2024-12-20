Opposition asks government to clear air on Gen. Muhoozi posts

The Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muwada Nkunyingi, is urging the government to respond to statements by Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba attacking two neighboring countries. He argues that such remarks could endanger Ugandans living and doing business in those countries. Nkunyingi is concerned that Muhoozi's comments on X, targeting Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, could spark diplomatic tensions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not commented, although diplomatic responses have been issued.