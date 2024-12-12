NEMA rallies Ugandans to support their efforts

Uganda can not attain sustainable development and the desired social economic transformation without protection of the environment.This comes from the National Environment Management Authority at a time different ecosystems like wetlands and forests are increasingly under pressure across the country. The environment watchdog’s Executive Director Dr Akankwasah Barirega is rallying all Ugandans to support efforts to protect the country’s environment for their own good and the good of the country’s economy.