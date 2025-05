Motorsport community remembers Rajiv Ruparelia after tragic death

A day after motor rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia perished in a gruesome car crash along the Entebbe Express Highway, many in the motorsport fraternity continue to remember him. His death has shocked the motorsport community, as he had been a strong pillar in restoring the sport's reputation. Despite not having raced since 2022, Rajiv remained a dedicated and active member of the Federation of Motorsport Uganda