Motorists ask government to reconsider speed limits, penalties

Motorists driving in and through Kampala have asked the government to consider putting a longer grace period to clear fines and also lift the maximum speed limits set.It comes days after the Ministry of Works and Transport activated the automatic Express Penalty System (EPS-Auto) on major roads and intersections countrywide. NTV's Benjamin Jumbe moved out to monitor compliance of the set maximum speed limits on the urban roads and highways traversing urban areas.