Minister Milly Babalanda questioned over caretaker role of the UPPC

A new eight-member board for the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation has been approved by the cabinet, eight months since the former board members were interdicted over the alleged embezzlement of 3 billion shillings. The Presidency Minister, Milly Babalanda, told members of the committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises that she would confirm the appointments in two weeks. However, there were concerns by some of the MPs who pointed out that Milly Babalanda irregularly assumed the responsibilities of the board during the spell.