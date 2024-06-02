Looking at the miracle that turned Martyrs into saints

On October 18, 1964, the Uganda Martyrs were proclaimed Saints by Pope Paul VI at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Italy. This was after a long process that began in 1906 with the recovery of the relics of Charles Lwanga and Matia Mulumba at Nalukolongo. However, the Martyrs needed to perform at least two miracles before they could be declared saints. GILLIAN NANTUME spoke to Revocato Kalema, who was the recipient of their second recorded miracle.