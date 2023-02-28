Legislator Asuman Basalirwa to draft anti-homosexuality bill

Bugiri Municipality Legislator, Asuman Basalirwa, has been given leave of Parliament to introduce the Anti-homosexuality bill 2023. Parliament’s decision to start the process of enacting another law to legislate against homosexuality follows rising concerns among Ugandans over the burgeoning vice in the country. The August House led by its Speaker Anita Among urged that it cannot sit idly and watch as the country’s morals are eroded by this foreign practice. Whereas the Anti-Homosexuality bill had been signed into law by President Museveni back in 2014, the Constitutional Court annulled it in the same year, after it emerged that Parliament lacked quorum before passing the bill.