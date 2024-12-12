Lawyers disagree with Museveni over army court’s work

Legal experts have castigated President Museveni as wrong; in his attempt to influence the pending judgment of the Supreme Court on the nullified legality of the Court Martial in trying civilians. Museveni put up a strong defence for the military courts in a statement last evening, applauding the courts for the stability of the country through the speedy disposal of cases of gun violence, unlike the civilian courts.Now, the lawyers say this is to embolden the officers of the military courts to try political cases like that of Dr Kizza Besigye. Uganda Law Society President, Isaac Ssemakadde stated in a circulated public statement that the defence by the president is in contempt of court and an attack on the rule of law.