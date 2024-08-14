Kiryandongo camp receives 32,350 refugees from Sudan

Kiryandongo refugee resentment in Kiryandongo District has received over 32,350 refugees from Sudan. According to Emmanuel Turyagenda, the resettlement commandant, the influx of refugees to the camp is due to the on-going civil war in Sudan. He says that by Monday this week, they had received 32,350 from Sudan which has pushed the number of refugees in the camp to over 111,450. He says that in 2016, the resentment was stopped from receiving new arrivals of refugees as a result of declining foreign support adding that the capacity to handle all these refugees is very low since they still operate on the budget of 2016. He adds that schools no longer have the capacity to handle learners due to the new arrivals.